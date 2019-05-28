The Two-way Ticket for the New Train Line Plovdiv - Edirne Will Cost 28.56 BGN

On June 1st (Saturday), for the first time, a new train line connecting Plovdiv and Edirne will be put into exploitation. Through this composition "BDZ-Passenger Transport" Ltd. will provide its clients with a convenient opportunity for a tourist trip to Turkey with a two-way ticket during the weekends.

The train will depart at 08:40 from Plovdiv and arrive at Edirne at 12:18. In the opposite direction, the train will depart from Edirne at 17:00 and arrive in Plovdiv at 21:15. The composition will travel in a composition of two wagons and will run on weekends and holidays.

The two-way ticket Plovdiv-Edirne-Plovdiv is 28.56 BGN with reserved seats.

Passengers from Parvomay, Dimitrovgrad and Svilengrad can travel by train to Edirne on the following ticket price:

-From Parvomay to Edirne: 10.37 leva

-From Dimitrovgrad to Edirne: 7.82 leva

-From Svilengrad to Edirne: 4.30 lv.

Information on the prices of children's travel tickets, discount travel and other commercial offers is published on the BDZ official website at the following link:

http://www.bdz.bg/bg/international/plovdiv-odrin-plovdiv.html

More information about traveling with this train can be obtained from the employees of the information counters and the ticket offices in the railway stations and offices in the country or on the national clients of the national railway carrier telephone number 0700 10 200.