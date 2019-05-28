Аssault on students in Japan leaves three dead

Crime | May 28, 2019, Tuesday // 15:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Аssault on students in Japan leaves three dead

A group of students waiting for a bus were attacked earlier this morning by a man who was waving knife. The accident happened in a Japanese city not far from Tokyo, the BNR reported, quoting the BBC.

At least 18 people are injured on the street in Kawasaki. Two of them - a 12-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man - have died.

The suspect, a man of about 50, has stabbed himself in the neck. After that he was detained. Later he died of his wounds.

The motive of the attack is unknown.

The 16 injured are schoolgirls, according to the Kyodo local agency.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attacker, crime, students, injured, knife attack
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria