Аssault on students in Japan leaves three dead

A group of students waiting for a bus were attacked earlier this morning by a man who was waving knife. The accident happened in a Japanese city not far from Tokyo, the BNR reported, quoting the BBC.

At least 18 people are injured on the street in Kawasaki. Two of them - a 12-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man - have died.

The suspect, a man of about 50, has stabbed himself in the neck. After that he was detained. Later he died of his wounds.

The motive of the attack is unknown.

The 16 injured are schoolgirls, according to the Kyodo local agency.