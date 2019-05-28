CEC: With 100% Processed Protocols in the PRC, Electoral Activity in the European Elections was 33.27%

With 100% processed protocols in the PRC, electoral activity in the European elections was 33.27%, the CEC said.

The CEC spokesman Alexander Andreev said that the final results will be specified with the re-introduction and the removal of the discrepancies .

The intermediate results at the first introduction of the protocols are as follows:

GERB leads with 31.07%, followed by BSP Coalition for Bulgaria - 24.26%, MRF - 16, 55%, VMRO - 7, 36% and DB - 6.06%.

The latest REC - Targovishte is due to be adopted. Once it arrives, the the last DECs protocol re-entering will begin.

According the data from the first introduction of the protocols, it became clear that 36.71% of the voters voted with preference. Preferential voting takes place in all political forces. The highest percentage of preferences, with over 50% of voters, is for VMRO and DB.

The distribution of mandates will be clear by tomorrow, and on Friday we will find out who will be the Bulgarian MEPs in the European Parliament.