The Aytos Zoo seeks the adoption of some of its inhabitants. The zoo is home of foxes, monkeys, ostriches, a racoon and pigeons. At the moment, there are 200 exotic animals and birds on nearly 13 decares.

The adoptive parent of an animal helps through monthly financial support that will be spent on food or improving his habitat. This was reported by the zoo management.

A veterinarian and a biologist take care of the animals. Since this year, the old animal cells have been upgraded with new ones, which are made of entirely ecological materials.

The Aytos Zoo celebrates 50 years from its creation today.

On the occasion of the half-century jubilee of the park, the entrance for visitors is free of charge until 18.00 PM today .