A Car Cut into a Tram on Konstantin Velichkov Blvd in Sofia

A car cut into a tram №11 on Konstantin Velichkov Blvd in Sofia, a reporter on Channel 3 reported.

The driver attempted to make an unlawful left turn, and the tram driver failed to respond and stop in time. There are no injured people. Police departments have arrived at the site. Tram traffic in that direction is currently suspended.

