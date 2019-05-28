There weren’t any cyberattacks during the elections, the security of the vote was well organised, the Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said. However, he predicts that cyberattacks will inevitably increase.

The problem lies within the legislation in Bulgaria, because the Electronic Communications Act prevents investigations.

Several texts, which provide for very slight penalties, limit the possibilities of the investigators, Yavor Kolev, head of the Cybercrime Unit at the GDOCB, told a thematic forum in the capital.

Mladen Marinov added that cybercrime doesn’t know borders. And this kind of crime develops thanks to military and economic conflicts.