BDZ will buy new trains worth BGN 100 mln.

By the end of the year, according to the plans of the company, a procedure should be announced for the purchase of a new trains.

The new machines will be used for the Sofia-Varna and Sofia-Burgas lines.

Funds are expected to come from the capital transfer from the budget.

The first new trains have to arrive by 2021, Banker reports.

In January, BDZ announced that it would focus on the repair of existing wagons and locomotives and that it could even be hired. However, in March they announced that they had started a public consultation on the project to buy new trains.

What brand, model, and speed will lift the new trains is still unclear. It is also not clear and what will happen with the old wagons, which are over 30 years old.