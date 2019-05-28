Free Hepatitis C Tests Will be Conducted at the St. St. Rilski Hospital in Sofia

Bulgaria: Free Hepatitis C Tests Will be Conducted at the St. St. Rilski Hospital in Sofia

Free hepatitis C tests will be conducted at the St. St. Rilski Hospital in Sofia.

They will be done from 29 May to 19 June from 8 am to 14 pm.

Research is innovative, with an extremely high accuracy of up to 98% and shows a result within just 10 minutes.

 If the test proves to be positive, a new one will be made, reported by the hospital.

Upon re-confirmation, each patient will be directed to a free consultation with a gastroenterologist and will be accepted in the hospital for treatment.

The largest hepatitis treatment center in Bulgaria is located in St. Ivan Rilski Hospital.

,,The good news is that hepatitis C can already be cured, and the effect of therapy is almost 100%'', said Professor Krasimir Antonov of the Hospital of Gastroenterology.

The infection is transmitted by blood and it can stay in the human body for 30 years without any symptoms.

 Unofficial data indicate that nearly 80-90 thousand Bulgarians are infected with hepatitis C.

Infection can only be removed from Bulgaria if these people are diagnosed and treated in time.

Tags: health, sofia, tests, hepatitis C, Bulgaria
