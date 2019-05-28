Sale of Electronic Vignettes will be Suspended From 17:00 to 19:00 Tomorrow

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 28, 2019, Tuesday // 12:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sale of Electronic Vignettes will be Suspended From 17:00 to 19:00 Tomorrow pixabay.com

Due to planned updates and maintenance of the electronic vignette system from 17:00 to 19:00 on May 29, 2019 (Wednesday), electronic vignette buying services will not be available, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

It is recommended that customers planning a trip, to buy electronic vignette prior to this period to avoid sanctions.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vignettes, electronic, non available
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria