Sale of Electronic Vignettes will be Suspended From 17:00 to 19:00 Tomorrow
pixabay.com
Due to planned updates and maintenance of the electronic vignette system from 17:00 to 19:00 on May 29, 2019 (Wednesday), electronic vignette buying services will not be available, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.
It is recommended that customers planning a trip, to buy electronic vignette prior to this period to avoid sanctions.
