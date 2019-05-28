Repair Partially Closes President Lincoln Blvd in Sofia by the End of June

Today, a renovation of President Lincoln Blvd starts in the Ovcha Kupel district of Sofia.

Construction and repair works will start from "Karel Tranka" Street to “Srebarni zvancheta” Str. The repair will be done in stages next to "Zelenika" Street near the metro station, which is currently under construction.

From today, May 28th, until June, the section of "President Lincoln" Blvd., from "Karel Tranka" Str., To "Dr P. Dimkov" Str. Will be closed. The traffic from the Boulevard between "Dr P. Dimkov" Str. And "Srebarni zvancheta" Str. Will take place on one side of the road.

The repair includes replacement of the asphalt covering, as well as the construction and renovation of pavements on both sides of the boulevard. The curbs are replaced, and street lighting is being updated. Antiparking pins along the entire length of the two pavements will also be replaced. All pedestrian crossings will have reduced curbs and tactile tiles to help visually impaired people. New traffic lights will be installed at the three junctions.

During the repair, the "Ovcha kupel" bus stops on "President Lincoln" Blvd., after “Srebarni zvancheta” Str., Towards "Nikola Mushanov" Blvd. Ovcha Kupel - 2 "towards the end-starting bus stop № 11, 60, 73, 102 and night line №3.

The project is worth BGN 4.8 million with VAT, and the contract duration is 168 days. The contractor is GBS-Infrastructure Construction.

