Due to a Planned Update, E-vignette Sales Services won't be Available on May 29th

Society | May 28, 2019, Tuesday // 09:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Due to planned updates and maintenance of the electronic vignette system from 5 pm to 7 pm on May 29th, 2019 (Wednesday), electronic vignette purchase services will not be available. We recommend customers who are planning a trip, to buy electronic vignette before this period to avoid sanctions.

