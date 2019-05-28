Due to a Planned Update, E-vignette Sales Services won't be Available on May 29th
Society | May 28, 2019, Tuesday
Due to a planned update, e-vignette sales services will not be available from 5 pm to 7 pm on May 29th
Due to planned updates and maintenance of the electronic vignette system from 5 pm to 7 pm on May 29th, 2019 (Wednesday), electronic vignette purchase services will not be available. We recommend customers who are planning a trip, to buy electronic vignette before this period to avoid sanctions.
