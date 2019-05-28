Independent Candidates in Bulgaria Outpaced Parliamentary Parties at the European Elections

The big surprise of the vote is the convicted at first instance for corruption and former mayor of Mladost District in Sofia Desislava Ivancheva. She outpaced some parliamentary-represented parties with a score of 1.6 percent, NOVA said.



"A curious player" turned out to be the "Initiative Committee for Mincho Hristov", which is ahead of "Patriot for Valery Simeonov", for example. Mincho Hristov was an independent MP in the 40th National Assembly.



"This is a victory for all people who are non-conformist," said Ivancheva.

"People are already tired of big parties, their promises and their lies," says Mincho Hristov. The victory of the personality or the reflection of anger - according to the political scientists - both.



"This is a crisis of democracy. The greater percentages are because of the low voter turnout, "Svetlin Tachev, a political scientist at Gallup International, said.



Desislava Ivancheva is a person of the protests against the construction of Mladost. Then she headed it. Then they removed it. And they accused her - of corruption. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison - at first instance.



"There are visible results in our fight against corruption. My accusation of corruption is at first instance - Tsvetan Tsvetanov was also accused, "added Ivancheva.

Mincho Hristov is a patriot of convictions - a former MP deprived of Siderov in 2006, independent of the 40th Parliament. After this election, it will create a new "Movement of Non-Party Candidates".



"I think that it is high time in the parliament not to enter party obedient people who watch with bravado, it is time for thoughtful people to come in," Christov said.

Neither Ivancheva nor Hristov became MEPs but gathered the voices of a small town of people.

In the Bulgarian political race they finish ahead of two of the parties in the parliament - Ataka and NFSB. And before the party of President Parvanov. According to political scientists, this is unprecedented.