Kurz Became the first Austrian Chancellor Removed by a Vote of No Confidence

Austrian MPs removed Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz from power. This happened during a parliamentary vote of no-confidence vote against him, Reuters reported.

The vote against Kurz was supported by the Austrian Social Democratic Party and the far-right Austrian Freedom Party, which a week ago ruled in a coalition with Kurz.

But because of the scandalous video of its then-leader Hans-Christian Strahe, Kurz ended their coalition. So in practice he was at the head of a minority government.

By constitution, now Austrian President Alexander van der Belene has to appoint a cabinet of experts to rule the country until the next elections expected in September.

The vote of no confidence voted today is the first successful against government leader or government in the post-war history of Austria, DPA notes.

Kurz's party won yesterday's Euro elections in the country.

"I proud am satisfied with the work we have done as a government over the past year and a half," Kurz told parliament. He had called for new elections in September, but the opposition Social Democratic Party of Austria had cast a vote of no confidence beforehand.

"Sebastian Kurz is responsible for the whole situation we are currently in," said Jörg Lahftfried, a member of the Social Democratic Party .

"You want to take the whole government down, that's something nobody in the country can understand," Kurz said before the vote.