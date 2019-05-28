China's Poverty is Sharply Decreasing

"I have been in 18 provinces of China and have seen the outcome of the fight against poverty in the country. It's amazing, "said the, President of the United Nations Development Program.

He pointed out that achieving these successes was not easy for China. Finding the poor, investigating the causes of impoverishment, and providing options for solution through large data, is important for reducing poverty around the world.

According to data, China has contributed over 70% to the fight against poverty globally. By the end of 2018, the poor had cut back to 16.6 million from 98.99 million by the end of 2012.