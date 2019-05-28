Game Dependency has Entered the WHO Disease List

Too much passion for video games will be officially recognised as a mental disorder. The World Health Organization (WHO) has adopted a revised International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11), which includes a "game disorder that is considered a painful addiction," for the first time, TechNews.bg writes.

The ICD-11 gaming disorder is placed immediately after "gambling disorder" and describes almost word for word the latter, with "gambling" being replaced by "computer games". "Gambling Disorder" is described as "pathological gambling" in the ICD-10 classification WHO ratified in 1990. The text of ICD-11 was completed a year ago. Now, at the 72nd World Health Assembly, it was officially adopted. The edits will take effect on January 1st, 2022.

ICD is a system for classifying diseases and disorders for the purposes of epidemiological research, health management, information and clinical treatment. It contains a chapter on mental, behavioural or neuropsychiatric disorders, which also mentions addiction to games. According to the description, the disease is characterised by a pattern of persistent or repetitive gaming behaviour (in connection with "digital games" or "video games"), which may appear online (via the Internet) or offline.

People suffering from this disorder may have poor control over the playing time, raising the importance of games to such an extent that digital entertainment has priority over other vital interests and daily activities. Finally, people can continue to dive into the games or even increase their attention to them, despite the emergence of various negative consequences.

The multi-billion dollar gaming industry has been unable to respond to this WHO decision. In a joint statement, EU industry representatives and seven other states called on the WHO to reconsider the decision to include gambling disorders in ICD-11.