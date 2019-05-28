Huawei Technologies' Creator and CEO, Ren Zhengfei won’t Approve Countermeasures Against Apple

Huawei Technologies' creator and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, told Bloomberg TV that Beijing's countermeasures against Apple Inc. are unlikely and he will oppose a possible move from Beijing to the iPhone maker.

Answering some calls in China for reprisal measures against Apple, Ren Zhengfei said he would "protest" against any such move if it was taken by the Beijing government.

In interview which aired on Bloomberg TV on Sunday the Hauwei founder said:

“That will not happen, first of all. And second of all, if that happens, I'll be the first to protest. Apple is the world's leading company. If there was no Apple, there would be no mobile internet. If there was no Apple to help show us the world, we would not see the beauty of this world. Apple is my teacher — it's advancing in front of us. As a student, why should I oppose my teacher? I would never do that.”

At the same time, he admitted that the export restrictions imposed by the U.S. Donald Trump's administration would reduce Huawei's two-year leadership over its competitors but added that the company would either increase processor production or find other alternatives to stay one of the leaders in the smartphone business and in the construction and equipment of fifth-generation mobile networks (5G networks).

Zhengfei’s comments are a fact after U.S. bank Goldman Sachs predicted last week that Apple's profits could shrink sharply by about 29 percent or $3.35 a share if the company's products were banned in China in response to the restrictions imposed by the U.S. government against Huawei.