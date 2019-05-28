Costa Rica is About to Become the First Worlds Plastic-free and Carbon-free Country

Costa Rica is about to become the worlds plastic-free and carbon-free country by 2021. The country ranks in the world’s top 5 for its usage of renewable resources.

Last year, on the World Environment Day, the country announced that by 2021 she is about to become plastic-free and carbon-free. All products which are made of plastic or carbon will be replaced with fully recyclable or biodegradable materials.

Costa Rica’s president Carlos Alvarado Quesada has declared that:

“Decarbonisation is the great task of our generation and Costa Rica must be among the first countries to achieve it, if not the first,”

Earlier this year Costa Rica also became the first country to run on 100% renewable energy. John Straw, who is the author of iDisrupted, and entrepreneur with 5 startups explained:

"Even though Costa Rica is one of the smallest countries in the world, there's clearly a determination and principle here. It's been 75 days since Costa Rica's power grid last had a sip of petroleum and thanks to heavy rainfall at the start of the year, the Central American nation has been able to provide 100 percent of its energy needs via renewable resources."