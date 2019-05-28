The Bulgarian Castle in Ravadinovo with a Silver Medal from an International Competition

The “In Love With The Wind” castle in Ravadinovo won another prestigious international award. The attraction grabbed the silver award for architectural inspiration in the annual ranking of the International Organization for Architectural Design, based in the United States. The competition was attended by 2000 projects from around the world. The jury in the competition was from 42 specialists from 22 countries, reports travelbulgaria.news

“There is no other project to be worth the prize after more than 20 years of building a dream that has become a favourite place for thousands of tourists and guests from Bulgaria and the world,” was written in the congratulatory letter of the president the organization Kenjo Ong, to the owner and architect of the castle Georgi Tumpalov.