The Bulgarian Castle in Ravadinovo with a Silver Medal from an International Competition

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 28, 2019, Tuesday // 08:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Castle in Ravadinovo with a Silver Medal from an International Competition

The “In Love With The Wind” castle in Ravadinovo won another prestigious international award. The attraction grabbed the silver award for architectural inspiration in the annual ranking of the International Organization for Architectural Design, based in the United States. The competition was attended by 2000 projects from around the world. The jury in the competition was from 42 specialists from 22 countries, reports travelbulgaria.news

“There is no other project to be worth the prize after more than 20 years of building a dream that has become a favourite place for thousands of tourists and guests from Bulgaria and the world,” was written in the congratulatory letter of the president the organization Kenjo Ong, to the owner and architect of the castle Georgi Tumpalov.

The official ceremony of awarding the attraction will take place on 13 July in the Castle. Official guests from the International Organization for Architectural Design, World Tourism Alliance, World Bank, SKAL International Delegation, ambassadors, executive representatives and business partners will be present.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria