Bulgarian Prime Minister’s First Comments after the European Elections
Bulgaria’s Prime Minister and GERB leader on May 27 was in the city of Gabrovo to check the construction of the city's roundabout. Speaking to journalists, he said he was pleased with his party’s victory at Sunday's European Parliament elections, reports BNT.
According to him, the election campaign of opponents involved personal insults and hate, but despite that his GERB party defeated the leader of the European social-democrats in Bulgaria.
Borissov said he did not take part in the election campaign but simply showed what has already been done, which is an important difference.
Borissov thanked the voters for going to the polling stations and vote.
