Bulgarian Prime Minister’s First Comments after the European Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 28, 2019, Tuesday // 08:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prime Minister’s First Comments after the European Elections

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister and GERB leader on May 27 was in the city of Gabrovo to check the construction of the city's roundabout. Speaking to journalists, he said he was pleased with his party’s victory at Sunday's European Parliament elections, reports BNT.

According to him, the election campaign of opponents involved personal insults and hate, but despite that his GERB party defeated the leader of the European social-democrats in Bulgaria.

Borissov said he did not take part in the election campaign but simply showed what has already been done, which is an important difference.

Borissov thanked the voters for going to the polling stations and vote.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria