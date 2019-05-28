Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, highs between 28°C and 33°C
It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon clouds will form in the mountainous areas in western Bulgaria, isolated showers and thunder are possible, meteorologist Georgy Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. A moderate southern wind will blow, with daily temperatures rising, maximums between 28°C and 33°C, lower along the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure will drop and will be lower than the May average.
