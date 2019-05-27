Jump in the Price of Electricity is Proposed by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation

Business » ENERGY | May 27, 2019, Monday // 21:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Jump in the Price of Electricity is Proposed by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation pixabay.com

This became clear from a published report by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), quoted by NOVA TV.


A jump in the price of electricity by an average of 3.48% is proposed by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation.

The accounts show that the electricity price for subscribers in Southeastern Bulgaria could be the most expensive - 3.59 per cent.

For CEZ and Energo Pro, the change is 3,46% and 3,38% respectively.

The new prices will be discussed at the beginning of June, if approved, they will enter into force in the summer.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEZ, prices, energy, Energo PRO, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria