Jump in the Price of Electricity is Proposed by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation
This became clear from a published report by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), quoted by NOVA TV.
A jump in the price of electricity by an average of 3.48% is proposed by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation.
The accounts show that the electricity price for subscribers in Southeastern Bulgaria could be the most expensive - 3.59 per cent.
For CEZ and Energo Pro, the change is 3,46% and 3,38% respectively.
The new prices will be discussed at the beginning of June, if approved, they will enter into force in the summer.
