CEZ Plans to Sell its Assets in Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Poland

Czech CEZ Group plans to sell its assets in Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Poland as part of its strategy to concentrate on the Czech market, according to General Director Daniel Deneš, quoted by Econ.bg

"In the framework of this new strategy, we want to leave Bulgaria in the coming years. We are also considering withdrawing from Romania, from Turkey we are going to leave and Poland where we have two coal-fired power plants to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of the group," he said.

He also added that the sale of these assets would bring the company "tens of billions of czech crowns".

He recalled that CEZ aims to increase its operating profit to $ 75 billion ($ 3.26 billion) in the period 2024-2025 from 49.5 billion crowns in 2018.

CEZ has gradually halted its expansion in the Balkans in recent years, after investing massively in the region more than a decade ago, the agency said.

CEZ has announced that its new strategy will focus on nuclear and coal-based projects as well as on modernization of distribution and improvement of business energy services in the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries.