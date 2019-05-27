In 2018 in Comparison with 2017, Screenings in Cinemas in Bulgaria Decreased by 2.1%
At the end of 2018 the number of cinemas in Bulgaria was 69, and the number of screens - 226, and their number remains the same compared to the previous year. The multiplex cinemas1 were 11 and in them were performed 61.6% of all screenings and were made 68.1% of all cinema visits.
In 2018 in comparison with the previous year, screenings in cinemas decreased by 2.1% and visits by 11.3%. In 2018 were screened 8 575 films grouped by nationalities as follows: 1 077 Bulgarian, 2 359 European, 4 463 American (USA) and 676 from other countries.
The biggest number of cinemas was found in Yugozapaden statistical region - 22 cinemas with 173 thousand screenings, visited by 2.7 million viewers.
In the capital were functioning 16 cinemas with 101 screens and were screened 2 722 films. 2.3.
