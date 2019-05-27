Visits to Museums in Bulgaria in 2018 Were 5 084 Thousand

As of 31.12.2018 in the country there were functioning 174 museums registered according to the Cultural Heritage Act. Museums by thematic scope were divided into 93 general museums and 81 specialized museums (incl. art galleries). Movable cultural values in 2018 forming the National Museum Stock were 7 419 thousand stock units and in comparison with 2017 their number increased by 13 thousand (0.2%). Of them 368 thousand stock units were digitized, which is 24 thousand more in comparison with the previous year. Visits to museums in 2018 were 5 084 thousand and in comparison with 2017 their number decreased by 0.5%.

Approximately 1/4 of all visits (1 025 thousand) were carried out during the free entry days. The number of visits of foreigners to museums increased with 147 thousand or 13.2% in comparison to the previous year.

In 2018 the total museum revenues were 68 879 thousand BGN and of them the share of budget subsidy was 50 617 thousand BGN (73.5%), revenues from visits were 9 841 thousand BGN (14.3%) and by European programs and projects were 1 412 thousand BGN (2.0 %).

In 2018 the total number of personnel in museums was 3 296 employees and in comparison with 2017 it increased by 2.2%. In 2018, 1 535 computers were used for administrative purposes, 670 computers - for storing databases and 228 computers - for provision of information to visitors.

Performing arts In 2018 in the currently operating 75 theatres were organized 15 155 performances, visited by 2 389 thousand visitors and in comparison with 2017 the number of performances decreased by 1.2% while the number of visits increased by 7.5%. The average number of visitors per one performance also increased from 145 in 2017 to 158 in 2018.

In 2018 there were 51 music formations operating in the country - 5 philharmonic orchestras, 25 professional ensembles for folk songs and dances and 21 orchestras. In comparison with 2017 the number of their performances increased by 1.6 % and the number of visits decreased by 0.1 %.

In 2018 libraries with library collection over 200 thousand library units were 47 and their number remains the same compared to the previous year. The collection contained 34 320 thousand units - books, continued editions - newspapers, magazines, bulletins and others. With the highest share of the total library collection in the observed libraries were books - 55.3% (18 971 thousand), followed by other library documents (audio-visual, electronic, graphic and cartographic editions, micro-forms, patents and standards) - 29.7% (10 179 thousand) and continued editions - 15.1% (5 170 thousand)

The registered readers (library users) were 239 thousand, which is 3.6% less in comparison with the previous year while the visitors to libraries increased by 6.7% and reached 4 563 thousand. The total library loan collection was 6 676 thousand library units.

In 2018 in the National Library ‘St. St. Cyril and Methodius’ were registered 8 193 thousand library documents, which is 72 thousand more in comparison with the previous year. In the Regional libraries (26) in the district centres there were a library collection of 11 899 thousand units and the library loan collection increased by 3 thousand (0.1%) in comparison with 2017 year

Audio-visual activities cover the activities of film production, cinemas, and radio and television programmes activities. 2.1. Film production In 2018 were produced 77 full-length, short-length and medium-length films, of which 46 for the cinema network and 30 for the television, including 6 series with total of 331 episodes. The total number of the produced full-length films was 30 (29 films for the cinema network and 1 - for the television).

Their number increased by 5 (20.0%) in comparison to the previous year. The number of the produced short- and medium-length films was 47 of which 13 feature films, 28 documentary and educational films and 6 cartoon films. In comparison with 2017 the production of this type of movies decreased by 34 or 42.0%.