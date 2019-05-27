Sofia Municipality is Looking For Financing For the Purchase of New Trams and Trolleybuses

The refurbishment of the vehicles in Sofia's public transport continues.

In addition to European funding, Metropolitan Electric Transport is also ready for a bank loan.

The municipal company plans to buy 25 trams and 30 trolleybuses. For both positions for launched procedures reports economic.bg

The total value of trams is BGN 97.4 million excluding VAT, and for trolley buses BGN 38.1 million excluding VAT.

According to the director of the municipal company Evgeni Ganchev, quoted by "Capital", it is still not clear where funding will be provided.



It does not exclude trams and trolleys to be bought with credit. A total of 60 new buses were bought with a bank loan and without a prepayment, because Metropolitan Municipality is among the good clients, explained a representative of the bank.

15 new trams are expected to be delivered, and 15 more will be delivered by September. Buying them is financed by the EC under the major project of Sofia Municipality for the renovation of the tram route on Tsar Boris III Blvd. and Kamenodelska Str.