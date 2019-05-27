The Contractor will Correct Defects on Graf Ignatiev Street

Badly executed works found by the Supervisor and the Assignor are being removed from Graf Ignatiev Street, Slaveykov Square, Garibaldi Square and the Garden of St. Sedmochislenitsi, the Municipality of Sofia reported.

Within the framework of tomorrow, the representatives of the contracting authority, the supervisor, the designer and the builder will check the removal of the remarks described in the act signed on May 21th, said the director of Transport Infrastructure Director Daniel Evlogiev during the inspection of the sites quoted by the press center of the municipality .

If poorly executed activities are not eliminated by May 28th, a quality sanction will be imposed.

At the request of the mayor of Sofia, will be installed additional wooden grills for sitting on all the stone benches at Slaveikov Square.

The Bronze Bench with Petko and Pencho Slaveikov will be put back on its place immediately after the restoration. The fountain, which will be released after commissioning by the chief architect of Sofia Municipality, is restored.

In early April, the expanded Territorial Development Expert Council commissioned a change of tram line stops. Granite stops will be replaced with cast iron boulders. The contractor will carry out the dismantling and installation free of charge, Evlogiev has stated.