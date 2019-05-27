Bulgarians Celebrate the Emergency Medicine Day for the Second Consecutive Year.

May 27, 2019, Monday
Bulgarians celebrate the world Emergency Medicine Day for the second consecutive year. Doctors, paramedics and nurses from the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance - Sofia put on their white aprons with orange strips with the inscription "I am coming to help."

At 10.30, under the wake of an ambulance siren, the medics, who weren’t on shift, wore a wreath at the Doctor's Garden in the Doctor's Garden, and then kept a minute's silence in memory of the fallen doctors while performing their duty.

Dr. Delyan Georgiev and Dr. Vladimir Krastev have shared that being a doctor is a vocation and they work to save lives. They expressed their hopes that In the future, aggression towards medical workers will be stopped and they will be looked at with respect once again.

