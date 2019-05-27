Most of the Tall Buildings Are in "Mladost" District

Most of the tall buildings in the capital are in the Mladost district, according to the data of the municipal company "Sofproekt-OGP".



There is the tallest building in Bulgaria, the 126-meter building of the Capital Fort, again the future high-rising leader, the 202-meter Skay Fort skyscraper.

Krasno Selo "," Vazrazhdane "and" Lyulin " are also in the foreground.

In the capital, the tall buildings between 15 and 32 floors are 394, including 40 properties that are still being built.

For the construction of a 14-floor building, its context and location are of great importance.

The proportions and technologies used in the construction are also important, says arch. Manuela Belova from the Council of High Buildings and Urban Environment.



The first tall building in the capital is the 18-storey Ministry of Transport at "Diakon Ignatiy" Street, designed in the 1960s by a Transproject team.

After it was built the building of "Energoproekt" in Lozenets.

After them, new high-rise buildings were built in the 1970s and early 1980s. Some of them are the building of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (KNSB) near Macedonia Square.

For the past few years, builders have begun to "chase" the sky again, but their demands for high buildings has led to angry public reactions. That is why it was decided that the new skyscrapers in the capital should be located in certain areas suitable for very high construction.

They will be determined by the General Plan of Sofia Municipality.