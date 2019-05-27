Temporarily are closed two of the biggest cinemas in the capital Arena Mladost and Arena Zapad.

The reason for stopping their work is "legal circumstances that need time to resolve".

Unfortunate news for the fans was reported by the company's management.

The cinema chain website explained that they will soon be reopened.

The screenings on 29 May from 19:00 and on 2 June at 16:00 are off. All tickets purchased for these shows will be available at the Arena Mall Deluxe Mall and The Mall Mall for the same dates from 20:00 and 17:30.

All viewers who made their reservations for screenings with other dates will be able to switch their tickets to the other two cinemas in the capital.

All other cinemas on the territory of the capital and in other cities will work without change. Arena is on the Bulgarian market since 2003. Having a total of 10 sites with 81 halls in 6 cities. Mostly they are in Sofia.