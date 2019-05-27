Sofia Municipality Will Pay BGN 160 million For Public Lighting
The Municipality of Sofia has launched a public procurement contract amounting to BGN 160 million for maintenance, repairs and construction of lighting in the city for the next 5 years.
The total amount is divided into four positions and candidates will be able to apply for one of them until 7 June, Trud reports.
Winning companies will need to maintain and repair city lights, sources, electric panels, and the management system.
They will also have to take care of the city's artistic lighting and also have to watch for unregulated street lighting.
As a task for the next 5 years, the winners will have to build new public lighting, new energy-efficient fixtures and a full extension of the lighting management system.
