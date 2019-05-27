The Council of Ministers Proposes Political Party Subsidies For a Vote to be BGN 11

The total amount of the state subsidy for political parties and coalitions for one year will be reduced by BGN 6.5 million, reported NOVA TV.



By its decision, the Council of Ministers approved a draft Law on Amendments to the Political Parties Act. This is reported by the government's press service.

The bill proposes changes specifying the rules for the formation and distribution of the state subsidy, and relations related to the implementation of the law in previous years.

The regulation on the planning of the necessary costs for the state subsidy is further developed by differentiating the cases in which the beneficiaries receive a state subsidy for a whole calendar year or for a shorter period within the budget year.

It is also planned that the expenditure planned for the central budget for the year concerned be indicative.