A Weak Earthquake Registered in Northern Macedonia

Its epicenter was near the border with Bulgaria, reported NOVA TV.



A 2.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered at 4:51 pm on Monday on the territory of Northern Macedonia, near the border with Bulgaria.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 13 km northwest of Pehchevo and 107 km southwest of Sofia, at a depth of 10 km.

There is no evidence of injuries and material damage.