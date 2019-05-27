A Weak Earthquake Registered in Northern Macedonia
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 27, 2019, Monday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Its epicenter was near the border with Bulgaria, reported NOVA TV.
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered at 4:51 pm on Monday on the territory of Northern Macedonia, near the border with Bulgaria.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 13 km northwest of Pehchevo and 107 km southwest of Sofia, at a depth of 10 km.
There is no evidence of injuries and material damage.
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, in the Afternoon Rain Showers and Thunder in far Western Areas
- » Earthquake Measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale Sensed in Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo
- » In the Afternoon Above the Eastern and Mountainous Regions of Bulgaria Could be Raindfall
- » Yellow Code for Heavy Rains and Thunder in 16 Districts in Bulgaria
- » NIMH: Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain with Thunder and Hail
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 23°C and 28°C