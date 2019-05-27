Two Injured in School Shooting in Poland

Two people were injured in shooting at school in Poland, TASS reported, referring to local police.

Shots and blasts echoed at the school in the town of Brześć Kujawski. The attack was carried out by a former student carrying weapons and pyrotechnic articles.

According to the available data, the 18-year-old boy blasted the school with two bombs and started to shoot. An employee of the school and an 11-year-old schoolgirl were wounded. Their life is not threatened.

According to local police, injuries from the injured people are not typical of firearms. That's why it's still unclear what the attacker was shooting. The perpetrator of the attack was detained by the police. The police said that the situation was under control.

On the official site of the local authorities appeared a message, asking parents to take their children out of school urgently.