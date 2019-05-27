Two Injured in School Shooting in Poland

World | May 27, 2019, Monday // 16:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Injured in School Shooting in Poland

Two people were injured in shooting at school in Poland, TASS reported, referring to local police.

Shots and blasts echoed at the school in the town of Brześć Kujawski. The attack was carried out by a former student carrying weapons and pyrotechnic articles.

According to the available data, the 18-year-old boy blasted the school with two bombs and started to shoot. An employee of the school and an 11-year-old schoolgirl were wounded. Their life is not threatened.

According to local police, injuries from the injured people are not typical of firearms. That's why it's still unclear what the attacker was shooting. The perpetrator of the attack was detained by the police. The police said that the situation was under control.

On the official site of the local authorities appeared a message, asking parents to take their children out of school urgently.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: school shooting, Poland, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria