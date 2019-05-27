How Many MPs Will Send Each Political Party From Bulgaria?

Bulgaria: How Many MPs Will Send Each Political Party From Bulgaria? pixabay.com

See ''Trend'' forecasts, quoted by NOVA TV. 


What is the last distribution of mandates among the parties?

According to Trend, GERB will have 6 MEPs.

 

The BSP sends to Brussels 5th.

 

The third, the result - the MRF will be represented by three MEPs.

 

There is a surprise with VMRO. They, besides the leader of the paper, Angel Djambazki, will have a second person in the European Parliament.

 

Democratic Bulgaria fights for one MEP and it will be Radan Kanev.

 

How voices are distributed, according to the latest data.

GERB - 30.94%

BSP - 24,24%

MRF - 16.36%

VMRO - 7.42%

Democratic Bulgaria - 6.24%

All others are under the barrier to joining the European Parliament, according to Trend's results.

