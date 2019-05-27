Brexit Party Leads in the UK Election Results

The six-week-old British Nigel Farage’s Brexit's party blunted all the traditional parties in Britain into the European Parliament elections with 31% of the vote, the Daily Mail quoted by Channel 3.

Far behind was the Liberal Democratic Party with 20%, the Labor Party with only 14%, the Greens with 12%, and the Conservatives with the desperate 9%, the weakest electoral representation of the Conservative Party in elections since 1834.

Ahead of the UK's leaving the European Union, the Brexit party will send 28 MEPs, Britain's Liberal Democrats will have 15, Labor 10 out of 10, followed by the Greens with 7, and only three MEPs for the Tories.

Mr Farage described it as "a big win for the Brexit Party, that's very clear."A terrible night for the Conservative Party, but look at Labour as well. "Look at what the Brexit Party has done to Labour in Wales and the North East of England so this is a big, big message, a big wake-up call to Westminster - will they listen?"

"The reason, of course, is very obvious: we voted to leave the EU in a referendum, we were expecting it to be done on March 29th, and we have not done it yet," said Faraday, who after the UKIP and the Brexit's referendum was pushed out policy.

The failure of Theresa May’s Conservative Government to push the parliament into a deal on leaving the EU has led to an unprecedented crisis in the party, whose leader is leaving office on June 7th.