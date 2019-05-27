Over 90% of Electoral Commission Protocols are Processed - GERB Leads with 6% to the BSP

Regional Electoral Commissions have processed over 90% of section electoral commission protocols. In the early afternoon, these protocols are expected to arrive at the CEC where re-counting begins. This is what the CEC spokesman Alexander Andreev told the Bulgarian National Radio.

With 95.20% of the minutes of the section committees processed, GERB received 30.94% of the votes. BSP is 24.24%, DPS - 16.36% and VMRO - by 7.42%. For Democratic Bulgaria voted 6.24% of the voters of the European elections held yesterday in Bulgaria.

They are followed by the "Volya" party - 3.60%,

Independent Candidate Desislava Ivancheva - 1.58%, Independent Candidate Mincho Hristov - 1.19%, Patriot for Valeri Simeonov - 1.15%, Path of the Young (NMSP) and "New Time" - 1.11%, "Attack" - 1.08% and "Revival" - also 1.05%.

58,301 people noted "I do not support anyone".

Which parties and coalitions will send their representatives to the European Parliament will be clear within the statutory time-limit of 5 days from the date of the elections, that is to say, by the end of the month, both the final results and the distribution of the mandates and the names of the elected deputies in the European Parliament must be clear.