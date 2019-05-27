BSP Will Make Their Own Parallel Vote Counting

The leaders of the BSP abstained from commenting on the vote last night. Тhe deputy Georgi Svilensky made a statement, without right of journalistic questions. The opposition in the party accepted the results as they missed a chance.

"We will not comment on the results before the parallel countdown is completed. We make our own parallel counting," Slivenski said.

"Before the campaign, we lost too much time in internal quarrels. This defect was not really corrected during the campaign. Instead of having a single list, there were parallel campaigns of all candidates, "Sergey Stanishev said.

"There will probably be someone to ask for a resignation, but it is hardly a resignation that will decide if another person will behave in the same way," Mikhail Mikov said in the NOVA morning block.

