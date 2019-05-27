The Police in Lyon Arrested a Suspect for the Bomb Attack in the City

The Police in Lyon arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion that he stands behind the bomb attack in the center of the French city last week, France's press reported, referring to the Paris Prosecutor's Office.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner wrote in Twitter that a suspect was arrested for the attack.

On Saturday, the police released Twitter photos of the main suspect in the Lyon attack, AFP reported.

13 people were injured in the explosion, RIA Novosti reported. The bag burst about a minute after the suspect left.

The French police managed to track the movement of the man who appeared to be about 30 years old, 10 minutes after the attack, and is still trying to identify him. He drove a bicycle and wore light bermudas, dark outerwear, sunglasses, and a cap.