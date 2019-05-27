The Price of the Vote for the European Parliament Elections is about 30 Leva

The record low activity brought the price of the vote for the European elections on average to about 30 leva on Sunday. At the same time, reports of offenses to the prosecutor's office are nearly 2 times less than those recorded at the last European Elections in 2014. This shows the data of the investigators for the election day, writes "Monitor".

Investigated were thoroughly attacks on premises used by political parties. In Dobrich the District Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment after a quick proceedings. The accusation is for deliberately breaking a party club window glass.

The prosecutors' files for inspection by signals of committed crimes against political rights are 237. Of these, 172 have been denied the initiation of criminal proceedings, and 65 continue to carry out an inspection under Art. 145 of the Judiciary Act, which means that the prosecutor himself has decided to carry out inspections. For comparison, in the previous European Parliament elections in 2014, the pre-trial proceedings were 21 and the prosecutors' files for inspection by signals-535.

Throughout the country until late in the evening, on-call duty continued in all prosecution offices as well as in the 11 territorial divisions of district prosecution offices. At 12 o'clock on Sunday, a coordinating meeting of the National Interdepartmental Unit set up by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria, MVR and DANS was held, attended by the number one accuser Sotir Tsatsarov, the Interior Minister Mladen Marinov and the chairman of the DANS Dimitar Georgiev.

Sunday evening data also showed that only two hours after the beginning of the election day, people had already been arrested for vote-buying.

According to the law, the punishment for buying votes is imprisonment of one to three years and a fine of one thousand to ten thousand leva.

Admission to vote in favor of a particular candidate or party also includes imprisonment of one to six years and a fine of ten thousand to twenty thousand leva.

The organizer of a bought vote may take between one and seven years in prison and a fine of ten thousand to twenty-five thousand leva and if he is an official, the punishment shall be imprisonment of two to seven years and a fine of ten thousand to thirty thousands of leva.