Marinella Arabadjieva will be extradited to Bulgaria on May 30th

The wife of Vetko Arabadzhiev - Marinella, will be extradited to Bulgaria on May 30th, NOVA writes.

She is currently in Spain.

We recall that the special action against Arabadjievi was at the end of August. In the police operation in the Marinella Hotel were found 10 million leva. The businessmen Vetko Arabadjiev and his wife Marinella were searched with a European arrest warrant and the red bulletin of Interpol. The two were charged in part by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for participation in an organized criminal group on money laundering and tax frauds.

At the beginning of the month, Vetko Arabadzhiev was returned to Bulgaria under the convoy.