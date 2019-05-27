Marinella Arabadjieva will be extradited to Bulgaria on May 30th

Crime | May 27, 2019, Monday // 11:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Marinella Arabadjieva will be extradited to Bulgaria on May 30th

The wife of Vetko Arabadzhiev - Marinella, will be extradited to Bulgaria on May 30th, NOVA writes.

She is currently in Spain.

We recall that the special action against Arabadjievi was at the end of August. In the police operation in the Marinella Hotel were found 10 million leva. The businessmen Vetko Arabadjiev and his wife Marinella were searched with a European arrest warrant and the red bulletin of Interpol. The two were charged in part by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for participation in an organized criminal group on money laundering and tax frauds.

At the beginning of the month, Vetko Arabadzhiev was returned to Bulgaria under the convoy.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: marinela arabadjieva, extradition, Spain, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria