100,000 people remained without voting rights in the Kardzhali region. The reason is a change in the Electoral Code, according to which in order to vote, voters should have a current address in our country at least three months before the vote date.

Many of the voters who arrived in the voting stations were returned. In 58% of the processed voting-papers, the DPS won 66%, or over 21,000 votes. GERB have 15.30%, or 4966 votes, and BSP - over 7%, or 2494 votes. DOST is in fourth place with just over 1200 votes, BTV reported.

For the DPS, the election campaign coincided with The Blessed month of Ramadan. In Momchilgrad, more than 1500 people had gathered at the Iftar Charity Dinner. There is no candidate in the DPS list in the Kardzhali region. This, however, does not impress voters. The opposition in Kurdzhali sets the methods of the DPS as irritating. DOST they also lose in the placid war.

It is actively spoken that the village mayors keep the Bulgarian ID cards of the emigrants and use them in elections. So the voters don’t have to travel all the way to Bulgaria. DPS's complaints are against agitation by government officials and forest workers. The biggest problem on the election day has sparked the banning of more than 100,000 voters living in Turkey with a permanent but without current address in Bulgaria.