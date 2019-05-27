With Almost 100% Processed Protocols: Democratic Bulgaria Won the Vote Abroad
They earn 6,918 actual votes, reported NOVA TV.
With 99.48% processed protocols outside the country, 28.75% of all votes are won by Coalition Democratic Bulgaria / Yes, Bulgaria and Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) /. They earn 6,918 actual votes.
Second is PP GERB, which gains 22.16%, or 5 333 votes for Bulgarians who have voted abroad.
Third place is for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 15.42% of the votes, or 3 711 votes.
"VMRO - Bulgarian National Movement" followed by 7.06%, or 1700 actual votes.
''NP Vazrazhdane'' received 4.26%, or 1,024 votes.
Movement For Rights and Freedoms (MFR) is sixth with 4.06%, or 977 votes.
The National Movement for Stability and Progress, and New Age - Coalition "Road of the Young" receives 3.10% of the vote abroad, or 745 votes.
713 people abroad voted for Desislava Ivancheva, which received 2.96%.
"Will - the Bulgarian patriots" chose 503 people, or 2.09% of all the voters.
- » GERB Preserve over 5% More than BSP, Democratic Bulgaria Joins the European Parliament
- » GERB Wins the European Parliament Election, 5 Parties Pass the Barrier
- » The Turnout in Bulgaria For the European elections at 13:00 is 15, 47 % or 992,856 Votes
- » High turnout of Bulgarians in Germany
- » Bulgaria Organizes 191 Polling Stations Abroad for the European Elections
- » The Election Day in Bulgaria has Began