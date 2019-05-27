With Almost 100% Processed Protocols: Democratic Bulgaria Won the Vote Abroad

They earn 6,918 actual votes, reported NOVA TV.



With 99.48% processed protocols outside the country, 28.75% of all votes are won by Coalition Democratic Bulgaria / Yes, Bulgaria and Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) /. They earn 6,918 actual votes.

Second is PP GERB, which gains 22.16%, or 5 333 votes for Bulgarians who have voted abroad.

Third place is for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 15.42% of the votes, or 3 711 votes.

"VMRO - Bulgarian National Movement" followed by 7.06%, or 1700 actual votes.

''NP Vazrazhdane'' received 4.26%, or 1,024 votes.

Movement For Rights and Freedoms (MFR) is sixth with 4.06%, or 977 votes.

The National Movement for Stability and Progress, and New Age - Coalition "Road of the Young" receives 3.10% of the vote abroad, or 745 votes.

713 people abroad voted for Desislava Ivancheva, which received 2.96%.

"Will - the Bulgarian patriots" chose 503 people, or 2.09% of all the voters.