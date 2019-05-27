Bulgarian President Vetoed the Changes to the State Property Act

President Rumen Radev vetoed the Law on Amendment and Supplement to the State Property Act, the press-secretariat of the head of state announced.


The head of state explicitly stated his support for the main purpose of the changes in this law - to optimize and accelerate the process of building significant national sites.

He also welcomes the changes to promote investment in the industrial sector.

Nevertheless, the president believes that there is no balance between the public interest and the property protected by the Constitution, and instead of the acceleration effect, there is a risk of delaying important infrastructure projects.

