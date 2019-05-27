Far-Right "League" Wins the Euro Elections in Italy

Far-right League wins Italy's EU vote. Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant League partywon the most votes in Sunday's European elections in Italy, marking a historic success for the far-right, exit polls showed.

The first expositions give the following results: League - 27-30%, Democratic Party - 21-24.5%, Five stars - 20-23%, Forza Italy - 9-11%, Italian brothers - 5-7%.

Matthew Salvini wrote in Twitter minutes after the exits were distributed: "The party found one. Thanks, Italy! "

