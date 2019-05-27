Ruling Party and Opposition in Croatia Win an Equal Number of MEPs in the EP

The latest results, reported by the Croatian Central Election Commission, indicate that the ruling conservatives and the opposition center-left party have won the same number of MEPs in the future European Parliament, BTA said.

With 99.8 percent of the vote, the results earlier this morning indicate that the Croatian Democratic Community has won 22.7 percent of the vote, followed by the Social Democratic Party with 18.7 percent, which means they both earn four seats.

Initially, the ruling party in Croatia expected to win five seats in the European Parliament.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the party does not reach about 1,000 votes for a fifth MP.

A far-right coalition is the third with 8.5 percent or one place.

Fourth is an independent list that received 7.8 percent support.

