Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, in the Afternoon Rain Showers and Thunder in far Western Areas

It will be mostly sunny today. Broken high clouds, more considerable cloudiness in the western part of the country. In the afternoon cumulonimbus cloud will form, bringing rain showers and thunder to isolated places in the far west. Moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 26°C and 31°C, lower along the Black Sea coast, in Sofia about 26°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), as reported to Focus News Agency. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month, it will slowly begin to fall during the day.

