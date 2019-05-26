GERB Wins the European Parliament Election, 5 Parties Pass the Barrier

GERB wins the European Parliament elections in Bulgaria.

According to the Gallup International  at 19:00, the ruling party receives 30.5% of the vote. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is in second place with 25.4 and the third place is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 12.8.

According to Gallup, two more parties and coalitions pass the barrier of 5.88 and will have a representative in the European Parliament - VMRO with 8 per cent and Democratic Bulgaria with 6.5.

Vesselin Mareshki's "Will" remains below the 3.5-point mark, and Independent Candidate Desislava Ivancheva is 2%.

Following are the ruling coalition parties - ''Ataka'' with 2% and ''NFSB'' of Valery Simeonov with 1.6.

The Gallup forecast gives 6-7 MEPs for GERB, 5-6 for BSP, 2-3 for MRF, 1-2 for VMRO and 1 for Democratic Bulgaria.

The study is commissioned and funded by the Bulgarian National Radio and is conducted by Gallup International, being a national representative for the vote.

