The Turnout in Bulgaria For the European elections at 13:00 is 15, 47 % or 992,856 Votes

The turnout in the European elections at 13.00 is 15.47 per cent or 992,856 votes, the Central Election Commission said.
The CEC spokesman Alexander Andreev specified at a briefing that the highest activity at that time was registered in Pernik - 22.21 per cent, and the lowest in the District Court of 24 Sofia - 11.1 per cent and the Regional Revenue Agency Plovdiv - 11.28 per cent.
Compared to the 2014 European elections, when activity at 13.00 was - 19.05 per cent, the current election is lower, Andreev said.
The next activity data will be at 17:00 and will be announced by the CEC after 18:00.
