Turnout in Eastern Europe Has Increased in Comparison to the European Elections Five Years Ago



In Hungary, 17.2% of voters voted around 8.00 am compared with 11.5% five years ago.



Observers in Slovakia predict a turnout of about 20 per cent. Although it is still low, it is higher than 13 percent in 2014.



Electoral activity in the European elections in Slovakia was the lowest in the EU since its accession to the bloc in 2004, the DPA notes.



At 9.30 am, voter turnout among the 3.8 million Croatian voters was 9.9 per cent. This is about 2 percent more than activity at the same time in 2014.



In Slovenia, voter turnout slightly increased - at 11 am (9 am Greenwich) an activity of 8.9 percent was registered. In 2014 it was 8.3 per cent.



At 13:00 local time (10am in Greenwich) turnout in Romania was 19.7 per cent, compared with only 12.4 per cent in 2014. There is also a referendum on reforming the judiciary in the country.



More than a third of the registered voters voted in Lithuania at 15am local time (12am GMT), TASS reported.

Simultaneously with the European Parliament elections, a second round of presidential elections is also being held today.