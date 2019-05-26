Tsvetka Karayancheva: I Voted For a United, Strong and Stable Europe

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 26, 2019, Sunday // 13:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tsvetka Karayancheva: I Voted For a United, Strong and Stable Europe

,,I voted for a united, strong and stable Europe'', told reporters after exercising her right to vote in Kardzhali, National Assembly Chairman, Tsveta  Karayancheva reported BTA.


    In her words, she has voted for  Europe of common sense rather than populism and extreme left-wing and extreme right-wing parties.

"For the strong voice of Bulgaria in Europe, to be respected as it was before, and is important to be able Bulgarian citizens to be assured that in Europe there is room for them, which I am convinced," said Karayancheva.

    She exercised her right to vote in the 135th section in the district town.

For adding people to the voter lists, she commented that she only supported that if people had the legal right to do so.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote, Tsveta Karayancheva, european elections, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria