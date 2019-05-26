Tsvetka Karayancheva: I Voted For a United, Strong and Stable Europe

,,I voted for a united, strong and stable Europe'', told reporters after exercising her right to vote in Kardzhali, National Assembly Chairman, Tsveta Karayancheva reported BTA.



In her words, she has voted for Europe of common sense rather than populism and extreme left-wing and extreme right-wing parties.

"For the strong voice of Bulgaria in Europe, to be respected as it was before, and is important to be able Bulgarian citizens to be assured that in Europe there is room for them, which I am convinced," said Karayancheva.



She exercised her right to vote in the 135th section in the district town.

For adding people to the voter lists, she commented that she only supported that if people had the legal right to do so.